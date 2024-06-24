'Disgusting' - Efia Odo condemns Kiki challenge, calls it disrespectful to Christianity

"That Kiki challenge is a disgusting challenge," she stated emphatically. "Do all the sexy shit y'all want but leave Christianity and the church out of it. Y'all not afraid of God and will do anything 'cause it’s a trend."

Efia Odo's criticism reflects her concern that the challenge, which has seen numerous participants, including celebrities, engaging in provocative behaviour, is inappropriate when it touches on religious themes.

She believes that there should be a boundary that respects religious institutions and faith.

The Kiki challenge, initially a dance craze to the song "In My Feelings" by Drake, has evolved into various forms, some of which have included imitations of religious figures and settings. This has sparked controversy and divided opinions on social media.

The Kiki challenge made girls hold Bibles in church attires and then transition into baddies in almost unclad outfits.

Efia Odo's remarks have added to the ongoing debate about the limits of trends and challenges on social media, especially when they intersect with sensitive topics such as religion.

Her call for respect towards Christianity has resonated with many of her followers, who share her sentiment about the need for boundaries.

As the conversation around the Kiki challenge continues, it remains to be seen whether Efia Odo's comments will influence others to reconsider their participation in such trends.