King Promise is not getting married; here's why

The images sparked widespread speculation about the singer's nuptials, sending fans into a frenzy.

However, checks by Pulse.com.gh have revealed that the alleged wedding was, in fact, part of an upcoming music video and not an actual matrimonial ceremony.

The revelation came to light through a series of posts on social media, including one by Soafrican earlier today, which indicated his involvement in the creative direction of King Promise's project.

A post by Soafrican wrote on "on set! on my creative director grind for the boy@iamkingpromise".

The post showed the camera setup with a green screen for a video shoot with King Promise performing.

