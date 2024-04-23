ADVERTISEMENT
King Promise is not getting married; here's why

Dorcas Agambila

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, social media was abuzz with excitement as a video featuring Ghanaian singer King Promise surfaced, purportedly capturing his wedding day.

In the footage, King Promise was seen adorned in traditional attire, accompanied by notable Ghanaian celebrities including superstar Sarkodie, Soafrican, DanceGodllyod, and Efia Odo.

The images sparked widespread speculation about the singer's nuptials, sending fans into a frenzy.

However, checks by Pulse.com.gh have revealed that the alleged wedding was, in fact, part of an upcoming music video and not an actual matrimonial ceremony.

The revelation came to light through a series of posts on social media, including one by Soafrican earlier today, which indicated his involvement in the creative direction of King Promise's project.

A post by Soafrican wrote on "on set! on my creative director grind for the boy@iamkingpromise".

The post showed the camera setup with a green screen for a video shoot with King Promise performing.

While the prospect of witnessing the singer's wedding had captured the imagination of many, it appears that they will have to wait a little longer to see him tie the knot.

