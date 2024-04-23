In the footage, King Promise was seen adorned in traditional attire, accompanied by notable Ghanaian celebrities including superstar Sarkodie, Soafrican, DanceGodllyod, and Efia Odo.
King Promise is not getting married; here's why
On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, social media was abuzz with excitement as a video featuring Ghanaian singer King Promise surfaced, purportedly capturing his wedding day.
The images sparked widespread speculation about the singer's nuptials, sending fans into a frenzy.
However, checks by Pulse.com.gh have revealed that the alleged wedding was, in fact, part of an upcoming music video and not an actual matrimonial ceremony.
The revelation came to light through a series of posts on social media, including one by Soafrican earlier today, which indicated his involvement in the creative direction of King Promise's project.
A post by Soafrican wrote on "on set! on my creative director grind for the boy@iamkingpromise".
The post showed the camera setup with a green screen for a video shoot with King Promise performing.
While the prospect of witnessing the singer's wedding had captured the imagination of many, it appears that they will have to wait a little longer to see him tie the knot.
