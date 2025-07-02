African players dominate FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 best XI 

The FIFA Club World Cup has entered the business end with the round of 16 closing in spectacular fashion, with underdogs staging incredible upsets against the big dogs.

And even though all four African teams failed to qualify from their respective groups, the continent’s finest players continue to shine in the tournament.

Four African stars made it to the best 11 of the round of 16 after helping their teams advance to the quarter-finals.

The best eleven was composed of four African players, four European stars, and three South American players.

In the post is Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou for his amazing performance against English Premier League side Manchester City. His teammate Kalidou Koulibaly, who scored in Al Hilal’s dramatic 4-3 victory over Pep Guardiola’s side, gets in defense.

Achraf Hakimi joins as the right-back following Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 thrashing of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. The Morocco international scored the third goal on the day and continues his form from their historic treble-winning season.

Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella slots in at left-back and former Blues captain Thiago Silva partners Koulibaly in central defense for aiding Fluminense shoot down Inter Milan with two unanswered goals.

Other continents dominate midfield

No African player got into the midfield, which was made up of Uruguay and Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, Joshua Kimmich of German giants Bayern Munich, Portuguese and PSG midfielder João Neves, and Palmeiras’ 25-year-old Richard Ríos Montoya from Colombia.

In attack, it was no other than in-form Borussia Dortmund goalscorer Serhou Guirassy. The Guinea international’s brace helped the Bundesliga side see off Sergio Ramos’ Monterrey.

English striker Harry Kane completes the best eleven list.

FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 Best XI [Sporty TV].