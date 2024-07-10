Nana Addo's development of Ghana surpasses Kwame Nkrumah's — Opoku Prempeh

Speaking at his official unveiling event at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on July 9, 2024, Dr Opoku Prempeh said "I can boldly say that if the history of Ghana is told from 1957, we have never had a president that has helped Ghana more than Nana Akufo-Addo. I mean from 1957, even including your Kwame Nkrumah, none of them has protected Ghana and developed the country more than Nana Akufo-Addo."

He, however, indicated that "President Akufo-Addo has developed this country to the admiration of all. Therefore, we will not allow what happened in 2008 to repeat itself. It will be most appropriate for Nana Akufo-Addo to hand over to his junior brother, Dr Bawumia."

Before Opoku Prempeh was unveiled to the supporters of the NPP, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II advised Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to promptly inform him if Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, makes any mistakes so that they can be corrected.

He also instructed Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to always adhere to the directives of his superior.