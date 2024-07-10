Angry reactions trail Napo's claim that Nana Addo developed Ghana better than Nkrumah

Prempeh praised President Nana Addo for his contributions to Ghana's development, drawing a comparison to the transformational leadership of Kwame Nkrumah.

He highlighted various projects initiated under Nana Addo's administration, including the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy and infrastructural developments, suggesting that these achievements echo the pioneering spirit of Nkrumah's era.

He disclosed that in the history of Ghana since 1957, no president has helped Ghana more than Nana Addo, even including the first President Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah, who fought for the independence of Ghana.

Speaking at his official unveiling event at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on July 9, 2024, Dr Opoku Prempeh said "I can boldly say that if the history of Ghana is told from 1957, we have never had a president that has helped Ghana more than Nana Akufo-Addo. I mean from 1957, even including your Kwame Nkrumah, none of them has protected Ghana and developed the country more than Nana Akufo-Addo."

The comparison has sparked widespread debate and criticism, with many citizens arguing that such a parallel is unfounded and diminishes Nkrumah's historical significance.

Prempeh's comparison has not been well received by a significant portion of the Ghanaian populace.

Critics argued that while Nana Addo has indeed implemented notable policies, equating his leadership to that of Nkrumah is an overstatement.

Many Ghanaians view Nkrumah as a towering figure in the country's history, whose legacy extends beyond national borders to his advocacy for African unity and anti-colonialism.

Ghanaians took to X formerly Twitter to express their opinion on Opoku Prempeh's statement.

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians:

