In a bid to revive her beef with the “Weather” hitmaker, Efia Odo dragged the singer’s name into a tweet that had nothing to do with Sista Afia.

And when Afia responded to her series of tweets, Efia Odo ended up branding the singer as an ‘angry hippo’.

It all started when a Twitter user drew her attention to a statement Abeiku Santana made on United Showbiz programme yesterday, regarding how she was shy when she first came to Ghana but has gained some confidence.

Efia Odo responded by saying she confidently rocked bikini when she arrived Ghana – something Sista Afia cannot do.

“Me? Efia odo ? Shy? Maybe he means sista afia Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat when I came no one was confident enough to post their bikini pics by the pill apart from YN”.

Sista Afia asked her to keep her name out of her mouth. “Girl !! Keep my name out and keep the trophy”.

Efia replied by asking why she is ‘angry’ about her statement.

“Why you always getting pressed ? Always angry ? Why ?”

Sista Afia bounced back, saying she isn’t ‘angry’ and that if the case was flipped, it would have been a different scenario.

“You called me out in your tweet and now am pressed and angry? Cmon now! If it had being you it’s would have being a whole different scenario! DONT play those games with me!”

It didn’t end there.

Efia Odo responded, saying her statement isn’t ‘deep’ but added that Afia is in a ‘hasty mood’ because her new song, titled “Street”, isn’t trending.

“SistA akos, It wasn’t that deep. Like I said I know you’re song ain’t trending so it might have you in a hasty mood but cool down wai.. very soon you go blow. God dey. Make I retweet your pinned tweet give you ?”

She ended up calling her ‘angry hippo’ – a derogatory remark on her plus size body – adding that her conscience will judge her.