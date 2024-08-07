ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'She’s right, I’m not her type' - Kwaku Manu responds to Efia Odo's rejection

Dorcas Agambila

Actor Kwaku Manu has addressed Efia Odo's recent remark on UTV, where she openly rejected his marriage proposal by stating that he is not her type and does not meet her standards.

Efia Odo Rejects Kwaku Manu's Marriage Proposal on Live TV
Efia Odo Rejects Kwaku Manu's Marriage Proposal on Live TV

Recommended articles

In a response to the controversy, Kwaku Manu expressed his understanding of Efia Odo's perspective. He stated in a recent interview that he finds her comments to be accurate and does not perceive them as an insult.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo Efia Odo Pulse Ghana

According to Manu, he is indeed not the type of a person who would frequent clubs or associate with someone whose style of dress is more revealing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier last month, during a discussion on UTV's 'United Showbiz' about the social media feud between Efia Odo and Sista Afia, actor Kwaku Manu jokingly proposed that he could marry both women. This remark prompted a direct response from Efia Odo.

Efia Odo made it explicitly clear that she has no romantic interest in Kwaku Manu. She stated firmly that he is not her type and does not meet her standards.

Kwaku Manu
Kwaku Manu Pulse Ghana

"I don’t want to be with you or marry you. You are not my type and you don’t meet my standards," she emphasised.

The other panelists were visibly surprised by Efia Odo's straightforward reply, leading Kwaku Manu to question, "Does that mean she said she won't marry at all?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Efia Odo clarified, "I said I won’t marry you. Emphasis on you, because you are not my type."

Efia Odo Rejects Kwaku Manu's Marriage Proposal on Live TV
Efia Odo Rejects Kwaku Manu's Marriage Proposal on Live TV Efia Odo Rejects Kwaku Manu's Marriage Proposal on Live TV Pulse Ghana

She then proceeded to describe her ideal partner, stating, "I want a responsible man. I think Kwaku Manu is even married, and I don’t want someone with children. I’m looking for a wealthy man, someone with generational wealth."

In response, Kwaku Manu mentioned, "I have four kids."

The host, MzGee, was surprised by Efia Odo's statements and asked for further clarification.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Efia Odo sheds tears as she reveals how she suffered due to her absentee father (Video)

Efia Odo sheds tears as she reveals how she suffered due to her absentee father (Video)

Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

Singer R Kelly appeals sex crime convictions to US Supreme Court

Nana Addo and Mahama

Top 10 Ghanaian political campaign songs that won’t be forgotten soon

Burna Boy declares that Falz is the new African giant. [Yabaleftonline]

The fight in me died in October 2020 - Burna Boy breaks silence on protests