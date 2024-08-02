'I don’t want to be alone' - Efia Odo dreams of a private, intimate wedding

"Of course, I want to get married. Who doesn’t want to have that one person that they can be with for the rest of their life and share moments and grow old with? I don’t want to be alone," she expressed.

Efia Odo Pulse Ghana

When asked about her ideal wedding, Efia Odo described it as an intimate affair, shared only with close family and friends, preferably in a foreign location.

"An Efia Odo wedding is very private. Very sophisticated. Classy. Not too many decorations. A maximum of 30 people. Somewhere in Italy or Spain or somewhere by an island. Something very fluorescent," she elaborated.

Efia Odo has finally admitted to being in an amorous relationship with rapper Kwesi Arthur some months.

The popular Ghanaian socialite, in a new season of popular reality TV series, GH Queens, said their three-year relationship ended when he suddenly switched up on her.

Prior to this development, Efia Odo had severally insisted that her relationship with Kwesi Arthur was only platonic and vehemently denied ever dating the rapper on several platforms.

Although fans had always been sceptical about her claims, Efia Odo at that time, insisted that she was Kwesi Arthur’s biggest fan and nothing more.

Suddenly, things switched fast and Efia Odo has been witnessed on social media recently, attacking Kwesi Arthur on numerous occasions.

This was preceded by an announcement that she is no longer the ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker’s ‘biggest fan.’

Efia Odo, whose real name is Andrea Owusu, hails from Juaben in the Ashanti region of Ghana. Formerly a U.S.-based assistant nurse, she relocated to Ghana to pursue her passion for acting and music.

