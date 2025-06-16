Controversial Ghanaian actress Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has taken a swipe at Dr Louisa Satekla, wife of award-winning dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, claiming she is not deserving of the celebrity title.

Efia Odo made her comments during the latest episode of Rants, Bants, and Confessions (RBC), a podcast produced by Glitch Africa studios. Her remarks add fuel to an ongoing conversation about what qualifies someone as a celebrity in Ghana.

Efia Odo sparks debate over who deserves celebrity status in Ghana

The debate began after internationally acclaimed model Nana Akua Addo refused to walk the red carpet at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), citing the presence of TikTok influencers. In response, TikTok creator Almed criticised mainstream celebrities for their absence at major events. Media personality Mona Gucci then stirred further controversy by condemning TikTokers for considering themselves celebrities worthy of sharing platforms with established figures like Nana Akua Addo.

Those who criticise influencers for gaining fame and recognition don’t apply the same energy to the wives of male celebrities. Once these women marry famous men, they’re suddenly labelled as celebrities, even when they’ve done nothing publicly to earn that status

Efia Odo specifically mentioned Dr Louisa Satekla in her commentary, questioning the legitimacy of her celebrity recognition.

We all know Dr Louisa because she’s married to Stonebwoy. Before their relationship, hardly anyone knew her. Now, she’s considered a celebrity simply by association. So the question is: what did she do to earn that status?

Despite Efia Odo’s strong views, fellow co-host Adjoa Tee defended Dr Louisa. She argued that the dentist and philanthropist has carved out a public profile in her own right since marrying Stonebwoy.

What Is a Celebrity?

A celebrity is someone who is widely recognised by the public and has gained significant attention or fame. This recognition often comes through exposure in the media.

Where Does Celebrity Status Come From?

People can become celebrities through various fields, including:

Entertainment (e.g., actors, musicians)

Sports

Social media

Politics

Business

The key factor is public visibility and recognition, not necessarily achievement or influence.