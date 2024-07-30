ADVERTISEMENT
'You are not my type' - Efia Odo rejects Kwaku Manu's marriage proposal on live TV

Dorcas Agambila

During a discussion on UTV's 'United Showbiz' about the social media feud between Efia Odo and Sista Afia, actor Kwaku Manu jokingly proposed that he could marry both women. This remark prompted a direct response from Efia Odo.

Efia Odo made it explicitly clear that she has no romantic interest in Kwaku Manu. She stated firmly that he is not her type and does not meet her standards.

"I don’t want to be with you or marry you. You are not my type and you don’t meet my standards," she emphasized.

The other panelists were visibly surprised by Efia Odo's straightforward reply, leading Kwaku Manu to question, "Does that mean she said she won't marry at all?"

Efia Odo clarified, "I said I won’t marry you. Emphasis on you, because you are not my type."

She then proceeded to describe her ideal partner, stating, "I want a responsible man. I think Kwaku Manu is even married, and I don’t want someone with children. I’m looking for a wealthy man, someone with generational wealth."

In response, Kwaku Manu mentioned, "I have four kids."

The host, MzGee, was surprised by Efia Odo's statements and asked for further clarification.

Efia Odo explained, "I have dated men who didn’t have money before. I supported them and was a great partner, but they left me."

When questioned about the feasibility of finding a partner with all these criteria, Efia Odo confidently replied, "I am going to find someone who ticks all these boxes because I know my worth and the value I bring to the table."

