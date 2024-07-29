American actress Tiffany Haddish shocked to find a grocery shop in Africa (Video)

“Look at the grocery store. They have a grocery store. It is beautiful,” she said, sharing her excitement at finding sugar cane.

Pulse Nigeria

She said the store was “humongous”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Africa, baby. Believe it!”.

Social media users were quick to comment on the video, sharing their surprise at Haddish’s reaction.

“Tiffany Haddish, the first woman to discover a grocery store in Africa,” joked one user, while another asked if the star thought there were no food stores on the continent.

ece-auto-gen

“In 2024, Americans still think Africans eat from the trees and live in caves,” said another user on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan thanked their fave for coming to Zimbabwe but said “We really aren’t in the forest hanging on trees”.

“Thank you for coming to Zimbabwe. We like that you like our grocery store and all the products that shocked you are just basics here as well.

“We hope you are enjoying your freedom and lack of paparazzi as well.”

Tiffany Haddish is an American stand-up comedian and actress. Her breakthrough came in with a leading role in the comedy film Girls Trip (2017), which earned her several accolades and was included on The New Yorker’s list of the best film performances of the 21st century.

ADVERTISEMENT