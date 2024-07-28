Stonebwoy declares political ambition to become Ashaiman MP by 2028

“2028 I ain’t playing about the 8," he said expressing his excitement about his academic achievement in a video shared by media personality Cookietee on Instagram.

He graduates with a BSC in Public Administration on Governance.

The musician, who cut short his education to focus on his music career, returned to school in 2021. He attended his graduation ceremony held at GIMPA's premises on July 26.

Stonebwoy comes from a high-achieving family comprising his wife, Dr. Louisa, a certified dentist, and their two children, Catherine Jidula and Janam.

Videos posted online by GH Hyper of them on the school's premises have popped up online exciting numerous fans.

This milestone comes after he resumed his academic journey in 2021, having previously cut short his education at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), where he was studying business administration to pursue a career in music.

Stonebwoy has mentioned in the past that Dr. Louisa encouraged him to go back to school and even purchased the admission forms for him.

Stonebwoy’s journey at GIMPA has been fueled by his passion for public administration, a field he believes is crucial for contributing to public welfare.