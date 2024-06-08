ADVERTISEMENT
Stonebwoy files defamation lawsuit against Baba Sadiq

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Afro-dancehall superstar Livingstone Etse Satekla, known professionally as Stonebwoy, has taken aspiring politician and entertainment critic Sadiq Abdulai Abu, popularly known as Baba Sadiq, to court over defamatory comments made on his X page.

In a writ filed in the High Court of Justice on May 31, 2024, the reigning Ghanaian Artist of the Year requests the court to order Baba Sadiq to delete the offending tweets and issue an unqualified apology to Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy is also seeking GHS 3 million in damages for the harm caused to his reputation, alleging that Baba Sadiq acted maliciously and with intent to defame him by publishing false statements.

The lawsuit has not come as a surprise to those familiar with the situation. Social media observers had expressed concern about Stonebwoy’s decision to initially ignore Sadiq’s comments, which suggested that Stonebwoy is a violent female abuser.

These comments went viral and sparked heated discussions among fans and the general public, particularly because Stonebwoy has a long-standing record of championing women’s rights and has spearheaded numerous philanthropic activities supporting women.

The writ confirms Stonebwoy's commitment to protecting his hard-won reputation, as he has turned to the legal system to vindicate his rights.

