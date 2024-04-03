Indeed, Jidula’s skills were so impressive that her father was stunned at watching his daughter dance.
'The genes are clear' - Jidula shocks dad Stonebwoy with energetic on-stage performance
Stonebwoy’s daughter, Jidula, has gotten the entire social media space wowed with her dancing skills during a recent event.
Watching his kids dance, Stonebwoy was shocked to see what his own daughter was capable of.
On April 1, scores of young Ghanaians converged at the Indomie Festival at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra.
Stonebwoy's talented children, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla jumped on stage while Stonebwoy performed his Amapiano hit track Apotheke off the 5th Dimension album released last year.
In a video, his daughter attempted the viral dance moves originated by Incredible Zigi when the song dropped. Stonebwoy was stunned as his daughter performed the dance moves like a pro.
The already-hyped crowd couldn't control their emotions as CJ, as she is affectionately called, busted her moves.
