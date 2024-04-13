ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Stonebwoy inks deal with Warner Music's ADA Worldwide

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Sensational dancehall luminary Stonebwoy has sealed a momentous global distribution and label services agreement with ADA Worldwide, the independent label and artiste services division of Warner Music Group.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy

The deal encompasses Stonebwoy’s forthcoming sixth studio album, scheduled for release later this year, under his own Burniton Music Group imprint.

Recommended articles

Stonebwoy expressed his enthusiasm, "This deal marks another stride forward in bringing my music to the global stage via ADA’s network."

He emphasized his goal of unifying people through a fusion of African music genres like Afrobeats, Reggae, Dancehall, RnB, and Hip Hop, underscoring the importance of creative ownership for meaningful global contributions.

Cat Kreidich, President of ADA Worldwide, lauded Stonebwoy's unique style and global impact, affirming, "He’s spreading positivity, love, and unity with music that makes you move and makes you feel. We can’t wait to support his unique creative vision even further across the international stage."

ADVERTISEMENT

This landmark deal with ADA signifies a significant expansion for the label in the African music scene, following partnerships with Africori and Chocolate City, solidifying ADA's commitment to fostering talent and diversity in the global music industry.

Casey Kobia, Stonebwoy’s Talent Manager, expressed gratitude for brokering the partnership, highlighting ADA’s unwavering support and excitement for the next phase of Stonebwoy’s journey.

Stonebwoy's music blends afrobeat, reggae, and dancehall influences, earning him global acclaim and his achievements include landing on the Billboard World Albums chart with his 2017 album "Epistles of Mama" and debuting in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart with his 2023 album "5th Dimension."

The Ghanaian icon's latest single, 'Ekelebe,' featuring breakout Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck, is making waves on the airplay, marking the beginning of this exciting collaboration.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man of the Year, Alex Apau Dadey

EMy Awards Magazine Launch: Celebrating excellence

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi details why she ditched GhOne to TV3 (VIDEO)

Media Personality Berla Mundi

God made me uncomfortable at GHOne - 5 career lessons from Berla Mundi's speech

Wendy Shay

I never slept with any ‘Sakawa boy or rich man’ for cash - Wendy Shay (Video)