Stonebwoy inks deal with Warner Music's ADA Worldwide

Stonebwoy expressed his enthusiasm, "This deal marks another stride forward in bringing my music to the global stage via ADA’s network."

He emphasized his goal of unifying people through a fusion of African music genres like Afrobeats, Reggae, Dancehall, RnB, and Hip Hop, underscoring the importance of creative ownership for meaningful global contributions.

Cat Kreidich, President of ADA Worldwide, lauded Stonebwoy's unique style and global impact, affirming, "He’s spreading positivity, love, and unity with music that makes you move and makes you feel. We can’t wait to support his unique creative vision even further across the international stage."

This landmark deal with ADA signifies a significant expansion for the label in the African music scene, following partnerships with Africori and Chocolate City, solidifying ADA's commitment to fostering talent and diversity in the global music industry.

Casey Kobia, Stonebwoy’s Talent Manager, expressed gratitude for brokering the partnership, highlighting ADA’s unwavering support and excitement for the next phase of Stonebwoy’s journey.

Stonebwoy's music blends afrobeat, reggae, and dancehall influences, earning him global acclaim and his achievements include landing on the Billboard World Albums chart with his 2017 album "Epistles of Mama" and debuting in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart with his 2023 album "5th Dimension."