Stonebwoy's family steals the show at GIMPA graduation as the singer bags degree

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy has obtained a degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) after a three-year course.

The musician, who cut short his education to focus on his music career, returned to school in 2021. He attended his graduation ceremony held at GIMPA's premises on July 26.

Stonebwoy comes from a high-achieving family comprising his wife, Dr. Louisa, a certified dentist, and their two children, Catherine Jidula and Janam.

Videos posted online by GH Hyper of them on the school's premises have popped up online exciting numerous fans.

After his last exam, the family threw him a party at home to celebrate his achievement. Together with his wife and two kids, the Satekla family attended this year's GIMPA graduation ceremony in grand style.

This milestone comes after he resumed his academic journey in 2021, having previously cut short his education at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), where he was studying business administration to pursue a career in music.

Stonebwoy has mentioned in the past that Dr. Louisa encouraged him to go back to school and even purchased the admission forms for him.

Stonebwoy’s journey at GIMPA has been fueled by his passion for public administration, a field he believes is crucial for contributing to public welfare.

Speaking on Citi TV in November 2021, Stonebwoy explained his decision to pursue public administration, emphasising his desire to make a positive impact beyond music.

