Stonebwoy becomes most decorated TGMA reggae and dancehall artist with 8 wins

The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) saw many Ghanaian musicians eagerly competing for awards amid fierce competition from their peers.
Stonebwoy has solidified his position as the most decorated artist in the TGMA reggae and dancehall category with his historic eighth win.
During the 25th edition of the TGMA, Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, once again demonstrated his prowess in reggae and dancehall music.
Stonebwoy emerged as the biggest winner, securing six awards, including Artiste of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best International Collaboration, and Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.
Having had a phenomenal year with the release of notable crossover hits and international tours, the internationally acclaimed recording and performing artist won the TGMA for the coveted Best Reggae & Dancehall Artiste of the Year, making him the most decorated artist in the category with a total of eight wins. He claimed victory over Ras Kuuku, Epixode, and Samini.
We have compiled a list of all the times Stonebwoy won the TGMA Reggae & Dancehall Artiste of the Year:
- 2015 - He competed with Ras Kuuku, MzVee, Samini, Kaakie, and Episode.
- 2016 - He claimed victory over Jupitar, MzVee, AK Songstress, Episode, and Blakk Rasta.
- 2017 - He claimed victory over Ras Kuuku, MzVee, Ebony, and Samini.
- 2018 - He claimed victory over Ebony, MzVee, and Shatta Wale.
- 2019 - He competed with Epixode, Samini, AK Songstress, and Shatta Wale.
- 2022 - He beat Samini, Larusso, and Epixode.
- 2023 - He beat Ras Kuuku, Epixode, Rocky Dawuni, and Samini.
- 2024 - He claimed victory over Ras Kuuku, Epixode, and Samini.
Stonebwoy recently released his fifth studio album, “5th Dimension,” his first studio collection in three years since the release of "Anloga Junction" in 2020.
The 17-track album incorporates Afrobeats, reggae, dancehall, amapiano, folk, and other genres while leaning primarily towards pop and pop-related themes.
The project also boasts features from Nigeria’s Davido, Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo, and South African amapiano progenitor DJ Maphorisa. Other contributors include Shaggy (Jamaica), Dexta Daps (Jamaica), Mereba (US), and Jaz Karis (UK).