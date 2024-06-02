Stonebwoy wins 'Artist of the Year’ at 2024 TGMA

The awards is happening at the at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center and this is his second win of the night

The night was filled with performances by notable artists, such as King Paluta, Efya Nokturnal, and Kuami Eugene.

The show, held on June 1st, 2024, was hosted by Chris Atoh and Naa Ashorkor and saw Legendary Highlife artiste Amakye Dede receiving a lifetime award that saw other acts performing his songs to celebrate him before he mounted the stage.

Leading the nominations for the coveted "Artiste of the Year" award are Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.

The Best New Artist category features Banzy Banero, DSL, King Paluta, Maya Blu, Olive the Boy, and Oseikrom Sikani.