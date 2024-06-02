Stonebwoy wins 'Artist of the Year’ at 2024 TGMA

This win makes the third time, the singer is taking this award home.
Stonewoy has won the ‘Artist of the Year’ of the year award at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).
The awards is happening at the at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center and this is his second win of the night
The night was filled with performances by notable artists, such as King Paluta, Efya Nokturnal, and Kuami Eugene.
The show, held on June 1st, 2024, was hosted by Chris Atoh and Naa Ashorkor and saw Legendary Highlife artiste Amakye Dede receiving a lifetime award that saw other acts performing his songs to celebrate him before he mounted the stage.
Leading the nominations for the coveted "Artiste of the Year" award are Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.
The Best New Artist category features Banzy Banero, DSL, King Paluta, Maya Blu, Olive the Boy, and Oseikrom Sikani.
Last year, Black Sherif won Artiste of the Year along with three other awards. Camidoh secured Afrobeats Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, King Promise took home Album of the Year for "5 Star," Sarkodie was named Hiplife Artiste of the Year, and Piesie Esther won both Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year.