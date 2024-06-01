Chris Attoh returns to host 25th TGMA

Attoh, known for his suave demeanor and engaging stage presence, previously hosted the TGMA in previous editions, earning praise for his adept handling of the ceremony. His return comes as a welcome surprise to many, as his absence from hosting duties in recent years left a void that many felt was irreplaceable.

Pulse Ghana

The 25th edition of the TGMA holds significant importance as it marks a milestone in the history of the awards ceremony with two and a half decades of celebrating Ghanaian music excellence, this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

The TGMA has become synonymous with showcasing the best of Ghanaian music talent, honoring both established artists and emerging stars across various genres from high-energy performances to emotional acceptance speeches, the awards ceremony serves as a platform for artists to shine and for fans to celebrate their favorite music.

Chris Attoh's return as host adds an extra layer of anticipation to an already highly anticipated event Known for his ability to entertain and engage audiences, Attoh's presence is sure to elevate the overall experience for both attendees and viewers watching from home.

The 25th TGMA will feature a lineup of electrifying performances from some of Ghana's biggest music acts with awards up for grabs in categories ranging from Artist of the Year to Best New Artiste, the competition is expected to be fierce as artists vie for recognition and accolades.