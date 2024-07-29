'The devil used me' - Efia Odo apologises for 'dissing' Sista Afia

Earlier on Twitter, this comparison sparked a fierce argument between the two socialites. Sista Afia, feeling targeted and fed up with being bullied on social media, responded by recording a diss song.

But in a recent appearance on UTV's 'United Showbiz', hosted by MzGee, Efia Odo admitted that her actions were a mistake and that she was led astray by the devil. She explained that after her comments, she struggled with guilt and self-reflection.

“After I wrote what I wrote to Sista Afia, my spirit was wrestling with me, and there was a part of me telling me what I did was wrong. I don't like negative energy, and I feel so bad that I let myself down,” Efia Odo shared, her voice trembling and tears almost falling. “It's bad, it's wrong. I am not that type of person, and I allowed the devil to use me. God lives within me, and I want to prove that I am a new creation.”

She continued, “I’m not the type of person who should have engaged in such behaviour. I allowed the devil to influence me. I believe in God and want to show that I am a new creation now.”

Efia Odo further explained that while public feuds might generate buzz in the entertainment industry, they are detrimental to her well-being.

“I am human; the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak. That’s why I ended the feud with a Bible verse and chose not to record a diss song. It might be good for the industry, but it’s not good for my soul. I am bound to make mistakes, but I am committed to improving myself,” she added.

Background

The conflict between Sista Afia and Efia Odo reignited when a Twitter user shared a provocative bikini photo of Sista Afia, sparking guesses about her identity.

A Twitter influencer humorously suggested that the photo was of Efia Odo, which Efia found offensive.

She responded angrily, demanding not to be disrespected in such a manner.

“Don't ever disrespect me like that again,” she wrote. Sista Afia, displeased with Efia Odo’s reaction, retaliated with a harsh comment, calling her an "industry machine" and criticising her for associating with various male artistes, particularly for promoting King Promise during the VGMAs.

