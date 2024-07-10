Efia Odo criticises Napo for comments comparing Akufo-Addo to Nkrumah

Pulse Ghana

His comments were not well-received by a cross-section of Ghanaians, including Efia Odo, who expressed her views on social media.

She pondered the state of the nation had Nkrumah not achieved independence for the Gold Coast, or had he not initiated key infrastructure projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Imagine if Kwame Nkrumah had never led the Gold Coast to independence. Imagine if he had never constructed the motorway, built the Akosombo Dam, and Tema Harbour. What if he had never established the University of Science and Technology? Where would we have been as a people and a nation?” she questioned.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, was recently nominated by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling NPP, as his running mate, a choice which received the unanimous endorsement of the party's National Executive Council.

Speaking at the unveiling event in Kumasi, President Nana Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the Bawumia-NAPO ticket, while the party's flagbearer justified his choice of the current Manhyia South Member of Parliament and Minister for Energy as his running mate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various speakers, including the party's national and regional officers and former flagbearer contenders, spoke at the event.

Pulse Ghana