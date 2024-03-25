Kwesi Arthur refuses to talk about Efia Odo says it's disrespectful to his woman

"I have no communication whatsoever with her. I have no connection with her. I have not spoken to her in so many years now."

The Grind Day crooner said that he is a married man and has a woman he holds in high esteem. Adding that it would be disrespectful to still be in contact with Efia Odo.

"I have a woman, and I think it is totally disrespectful to my woman to talk about other women. I don't want to talk about other women besides my woman."

Efia Odo earlier admitted to being in an amorous relationship with rapper Kwesi Arthur.

The popular Ghanaian socialite, in a new season of the popular reality TV series, GH Queens, said their three-year relationship ended when he suddenly switched up on her.

Prior to this development, Efia Odo had severally insisted that her relationship with Kwesi Arthur was only platonic and vehemently denied ever dating the rapper on several platforms.

