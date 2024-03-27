Efia Odo reacts as Kwesi Arthur refuses to talk about her after 'marrying' another lady

According to him, he had not spoken to the socialite in a long time, was married to another woman, and would not like to talk of a different woman. "I am married, and speaking about a woman besides my wife would be disrespectful to her," Kwesi Arthur said.

However, Efia Odo has backed the rapper's stance in an online post, giving his response a thumbs up. The actress, who was answering a fan's question on Snapchat, stated; "What he said was a valid and great answer. I also would not want my man to talk about another woman," the actress stated.

Efia Odo has reacted to Kwesi Arthur's refusal to talk about her Pulse Ghana