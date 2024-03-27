ADVERTISEMENT
Efia Odo reacts as Kwesi Arthur refuses to talk about her after 'marrying' another lady

Dorcas Agambila

Actress and socialite Efia Odo has reacted to Kwesi Arthur's decision to avoid discussing their past relationship.

Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo

In a recent interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the rapper shut down a line of questioning about his rumoured romance with Odo, stating bluntly that it was a topic he would not entertain.

According to him, he had not spoken to the socialite in a long time, was married to another woman, and would not like to talk of a different woman. "I am married, and speaking about a woman besides my wife would be disrespectful to her," Kwesi Arthur said.

However, Efia Odo has backed the rapper's stance in an online post, giving his response a thumbs up. The actress, who was answering a fan's question on Snapchat, stated; "What he said was a valid and great answer. I also would not want my man to talk about another woman," the actress stated.

Efia Odo has reacted to Kwesi Arthur's refusal to talk about her
Efia Odo has reacted to Kwesi Arthur's refusal to talk about her Efia Odo has reacted to Kwesi Arthur's refusal to talk about her Pulse Ghana

Kwesi Arthur once had a close relationship with Efia Odo, leading to rumours that the two were involved as lovers. While the two did not confirm or deny the rumours in the past, their relationship seems to have withered away with time.

