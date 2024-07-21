Sister Afia says Efia Odo can never bully her, calls her disrespectful

Efia Odo’s response to the comment upset Sister Afia, leading to a heated exchange of words between them.

Pulse Ghana

Appearing as a guest on UTV’s United Showbiz, Sister Afia mentioned that the netizen’s comment was harmless and she expected the socialite to ignore it.

However, Efia Odo responded, prompting Sister Afia to defend herself.

She added that Efia Odo is a bully and she would be the last person to try that on.

“When she did that, I felt like I had to defend myself because this girl keeps doing that. I know bullies, and one thing I know for sure is that Efia Odo can never bully me. I am the last person she can ever think of doing that to. If we are all going to be honest, this person has come at a lot of people. You can tell naturally that the person is disrespectful,” she told the host, MzGee.

Sister Afia also addressed the fact that Efia Odo is known for launching attacks and coming at people in the industry, describing her as disrespectful.

“Many times, this person has bullied me, but most people do not understand what I’m talking about. All my life, I have been bullied because I was the darkest person in my class, so I used to get bullied a lot. So I know bullies and I know how they start their stuff,” Sister Afia said.

A few years ago, actress Efia Odo and musician Sista Afia engaged in a fierce battle that almost became physical. Efia Odo appeared on United Television to speak about what brought about her feud with Sista Afia.

As the discussion went on, Sista Afia phoned in and noted that Efia Odo lied about her when she said she was having an affair with her boyfriend.

