Luxurious mansion of Believers Worship Centre Founder Adom Kyei-Duah sparks reactions

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

The mansion was well-lit at night, brightening its beauty and making many people admire it even more. The walls were of average height, and the gates were made of gold.

The video's background audio was captured from one of his sermons at his 19,000-capacity church. He talked about his school days and how he was nicknamed Kyei Momoni.

The pastor, who healed Lil Win after his near-fatal accident, disclosed that he attended Akosombo International School, but unfortunately for him, he was not smart and was sacked.

Many people in the comment section were awed by the plush mansion of Adom Kyei-Duah, such that they talked about its beauty.

Others also talked about his educational background and the fact that he went to a wealthy school.

It was reported that the overseer of Believers Worship Centre, Adom Kyei-Duah, warned his church members to refrain from worshipping him like God.

The opinions of Ghanaians on the video are below:

"Education is not everything. I sat in class with people who knew nothing, but today, they have made it big. This life no balance ooooo," Aim_stone said.

"I tap into this blessing," SPIRITUAL ITEMS SUPPLIER said.

"This man went to AIS back in his days. Some of you here were not even born. He is not from a poor home I guess," prestige❤ said.

"This is the doing of the Lord," jess said.

"Wowwwwwwww papa this is beautiful. Adom Nyame continue to bless and protect you," Abrenpong decorations said.