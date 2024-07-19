RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

A Plus responds to Afia Akoto's defamation lawsuit with cryptic social media posts

Dorcas Agambila

Popular commentator and politician Kwame A Plus has taken to social media to subtly respond to his detractors following the emergence of Afia Akoto's defamation lawsuit against him.

A Plus sued by NPP's Afia Akoto for claiming he has her nudes sent to McBrowns husband
A Plus sued by NPP's Afia Akoto for claiming he has her nudes sent to McBrowns husband

Recommended articles

Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus
Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus Pulse Ghana

She accused him of intentionally making statements to tarnish her reputation and incite public disapproval.

In the wake of the summons going viral on social media and sparking reactions, A Plus has posted indirect jabs on his social media platforms.

“The son of a Fulani man cannot be intimidated with a cow's horn,” he cryptically wrote.

He also appeared to take a swipe at the lawyers involved in the case, remarking, “Look at the lawyer who took the case! Show me your case and I’ll show you your lawyer. Such lawyers, they are clueless. They don't know the difference between exit and entrance. Go and defend your foolishness first!”

In another post, he continued similarly, challenging his adversaries and asserting his stance.

Background

A Plus previously alleged that Afia Akoto had attempted to engage in sexual encounters with Maxwell Mensah, the husband of popular actress Nana Ama McBrown.

He claimed that Afia had sent explicit photos to Maxwell in an attempt to seduce him, but he intervened to prevent their public release.

Kwame A Plus sued by NPP's Afia Akoto for saying she sent nudes to Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwel Mensah
Kwame A Plus sued by NPP's Afia Akoto for saying she sent nudes to Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwel Mensah Kwame A Plus sued by NPP's Afia Akoto for saying she sent nudes to Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwel Mensah Pulse Ghana
Kwame A Plus sued by NPP's Afia Akoto for saying she sent nudes to Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwel Mensah
Kwame A Plus sued by NPP's Afia Akoto for saying she sent nudes to Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwel Mensah Kwame A Plus sued by NPP's Afia Akoto for saying she sent nudes to Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwel Mensah Pulse Ghana

A Plus criticised Afia Akoto for ingratitude and cautioned her about the repercussions of her actions.

“If I resend the photos to you, you’ll shout 'blood of Jesus!' Ungrateful fool! Love yourself more than your party. Choose your battles wisely, or they will overwhelm you! Have you ever seen such foolishness before?” he added.

Kwame A Plus sued by NPP's Afia Akoto for saying she sent nudes to Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwel Mensah
Kwame A Plus sued by NPP's Afia Akoto for saying she sent nudes to Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwel Mensah Kwame A Plus sued by NPP's Afia Akoto for saying she sent nudes to Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwel Mensah Pulse Ghana
Kwame A Plus sued by NPP's Afia Akoto for saying she sent nudes to Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwel Mensah
Kwame A Plus sued by NPP's Afia Akoto for saying she sent nudes to Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwel Mensah Kwame A Plus sued by NPP's Afia Akoto for saying she sent nudes to Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwel Mensah Pulse Ghana

The situation continues to unfold amidst ongoing public interest and scrutiny.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Prince David Osei

Not even witches can stop my presidential ambition - Prince David Osei

A Plus and Akosua Vee

My esteemed husband did not have any extra marital affair - A Plus' wife clarifies

Lydia Forson and Sarkodie

Sarkodie, Lydia Forson want man arrested for bragging about sex with minor

Nana Aba Anamoah

Give them the entire area's chores - Nana Aba slams politicians campaign tactics