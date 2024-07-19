A Plus responds to Afia Akoto's defamation lawsuit with cryptic social media posts

Pulse Ghana

She accused him of intentionally making statements to tarnish her reputation and incite public disapproval.

In the wake of the summons going viral on social media and sparking reactions, A Plus has posted indirect jabs on his social media platforms.

“The son of a Fulani man cannot be intimidated with a cow's horn,” he cryptically wrote.

He also appeared to take a swipe at the lawyers involved in the case, remarking, “Look at the lawyer who took the case! Show me your case and I’ll show you your lawyer. Such lawyers, they are clueless. They don't know the difference between exit and entrance. Go and defend your foolishness first!”

In another post, he continued similarly, challenging his adversaries and asserting his stance.

Background

A Plus previously alleged that Afia Akoto had attempted to engage in sexual encounters with Maxwell Mensah, the husband of popular actress Nana Ama McBrown.

He claimed that Afia had sent explicit photos to Maxwell in an attempt to seduce him, but he intervened to prevent their public release.

A Plus criticised Afia Akoto for ingratitude and cautioned her about the repercussions of her actions.

“If I resend the photos to you, you’ll shout 'blood of Jesus!' Ungrateful fool! Love yourself more than your party. Choose your battles wisely, or they will overwhelm you! Have you ever seen such foolishness before?” he added.

