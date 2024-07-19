RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Drama as Dubai princess divorces 'cheating' husband with Instagram post

Selorm Tali

Social media users have been stunned following a shocking story that has popped up online.

In a dramatic and unexpected move, Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced her divorce from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum through a blunt Instagram post.

The 30-year-old princess took to social media to express her feelings, hinting at her husband's infidelity.

"Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce," Sheikha Mahra wrote. She added emphatically, "I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife."

The Arabian Royal Agency first announced the couple's engagement in March last year, and Sheikh Mana’s father later confirmed it through an official poem.

They were married in May 2023, hosting a luxurious reception in Dubai the following month where Sheikha Mahra dazzled in a white embroidered ballgown by Dubai-based designer Ezra Couture.

This announcement comes just two months after the birth of their daughter. Sheikha Mahra had previously shared news of their pregnancy on October 18, 2023, with an ultrasound photo captioned, “Just the three of us.” In February, she celebrated her 30th birthday with a pink-themed gender reveal, announcing they were expecting a girl.

The princess announced the birth of their daughter on May 9 via Instagram, posting a photo of the newborn's tiny hand. On June 4, she shared a selfie of herself and her daughter snuggling with the caption, “Just the two of us.”

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 75, who also serves as the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has not publicly commented on his daughter's declaration.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

