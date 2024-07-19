Agradaa granted GH¢200,000 bail for allegedly airing explicit images on TV

Citi News reported that Nana Agradaa allegedly broadcast explicit images of a prophet on her television station, Thunder TV, now rebranded as Today’s TV.

She is reported to have also made derogatory comments about these images and is accused of distributing these explicit images by using them as labels on drinks for sale.

Nana Agradaa previously found herself in legal trouble over this case back in February 2023. The prophetess was first arrested and arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court on 8 February 2023, but was granted GH¢1 million bail.

Nana Agradaa gained notoriety in Ghana for her involvement in traditional practices. She claimed to have undergone a spiritual transformation in recent years and transitioned into an evangelist.

In 2021, Nana Agradaa was arrested by the National Communications Authority (NCA) during an operation. The NCA's operation with the police was to shut down two TV stations belonging to Agradaa: Thunder TV and Ice 1 TV.