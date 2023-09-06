Nana Agradaa slaps her lead singer for singing noisily (VIDEO)

According to Nana Agradaa, the gentleman was suffering from a spiritual mental attack, hence she needed to immediately deliver him.

He made the guy kneel in front of her poured anointing oil on his head and later landed a soft slap on his cheeks.

She then tapped his cheeks twice, and the third time, gave him a resounding slap on his right while saying,

“Take the microphone from him. Go and sit down. How can you be screaming all over the place? Come and let me pray for you. Your head is looking like a cow in a spiritual realm. Every spiritual madness should leave your body now.”

Agradaa’s actions have since stirred massive reactions from netizens who have questioned why people still patronize her church.

The self-acclaimed evangelist is noted for pulling several stunts in her church for trends

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu also known as Nana Agradaa, now born again Christian was a fetish priestess and spiritualist.

She engaged in a practice called sika gari, on television, where she asked people to send her money in order to get it multiplied for wealth.

