In the said video, Nana Agradaa was seen berating the gentleman identified as her lead singer and claiming that he was shouting unnecessarily and not singing.
Nana Agradaa slaps her lead singer for singing noisily (VIDEO)
Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa’ was captured in a viral video landing a slap on the cheeks of her church member in what she described as offering deliverance to him.
According to Nana Agradaa, the gentleman was suffering from a spiritual mental attack, hence she needed to immediately deliver him.
He made the guy kneel in front of her poured anointing oil on his head and later landed a soft slap on his cheeks.
She then tapped his cheeks twice, and the third time, gave him a resounding slap on his right while saying,
“Take the microphone from him. Go and sit down. How can you be screaming all over the place? Come and let me pray for you. Your head is looking like a cow in a spiritual realm. Every spiritual madness should leave your body now.”
Agradaa’s actions have since stirred massive reactions from netizens who have questioned why people still patronize her church.
The self-acclaimed evangelist is noted for pulling several stunts in her church for trends
Evangelist Patricia Asiedu also known as Nana Agradaa, now born again Christian was a fetish priestess and spiritualist.
She engaged in a practice called sika gari, on television, where she asked people to send her money in order to get it multiplied for wealth.
She was arrested on Tuesday night, April 21, 2021, and her Tv stations, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV were shut down for defrauding people of money and advertising money doubling content as well as operating without licenses.
