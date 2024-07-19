Ghana politicians who performed shocking house chores during campaign visit

Some Ghanaian politicians have increasingly resorted to unconventional methods to connect with voters. While rallies and policy speeches remain staples, some politicians have gone a step further, performing household chores in a bid to win over constituents.

Here are a few instances that left many Ghanaians both amused and bewildered:

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo

John Dumelo intensified his 2020 election campaign when he went ahead to aid one of the constituents in pounding fufu – a photo which he posted on Facebook.

The actor was the parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Pulse Ghana

2.Fuseini Abanga, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Aowin

Fuseini Abanga, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Aowin Constituency in the Western Region, was also captured pounding fufu on his campaign rounds.

In an undated video clip circulating on social media, the PC was seen with a pestle, busily helping a woman with her task as some party supporters cheered him on.

3.Mike Ocquaye washes clothes for votes

A surprising and sensational moment unfolded during the campaign tour of New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya, Mike Ocquaye Jnr, as he was captured washing clothes and panties in a demonstration of humility that has left many both impressed and sceptical. .

Eyewitnesses reported that the Ghanaian politician took to doing laundry in full view of onlookers, with his supporters cheering him on in what appeared to be a bid to connect with the grassroots ahead of the upcoming December 7 elections.

4.NDC’s Asokwa parliamentary candidate, Amoh Kamel

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Asokwa, Amoh Kamel, appears to have taken a clue from these policies and even taken the familiarisation challenge up a notch.

The MP hopeful, at one of the homes he visited, took on the challenge and helped prepare a local delicacy, banku. At another house, he could be seen unbraiding the hair of one of his constituents.

5.NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikoi Central, Baba Sadiq

In a bid to connect with the grassroots, Baba Sadiq, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikoi Central, was recently spotted pounding fufu, a beloved Ghanaian dish, during a campaign visit.

The event, captured in photos and videos that quickly circulated on social media, showcased Baba Sadiq engaging in this traditional activity, much to the delight and surprise of many constituents.

6.President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, prior to the 2016 elections, was captured treating himself to a bowl of fufu at the home of a voter.

Nana Pulse Ghana

7.Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

We saw the funny side of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his Hope Tour. He joined a group of women in the Nadowli East constituency to pound fufu.

As the 2024 elections draw near, it will be interesting to see what other unconventional methods politicians employ to win the hearts and minds of the Ghanaian electorate.