KOKA apologises for calling King Paluta’s singing voice as useless

“As for the nonsense part and the useless part, I didn’t speak well. But my main point will actually help him. You saw what happened at Party in the Park. I want longevity for our artists. I want a case where, in 20 years, he will still be there,” he said.

Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu aka KOKA Pulse Ghana

Drawing a comparison to the Asakaa Boys, KOKA noted how quickly the music industry can shift, pushing once-popular artists to the sidelines. He expressed a desire to see artists like King Paluta remain relevant and successful for decades to come.

“Look at what happened to the Asakaa Boys, now we have bundled them to one corner. We want the space at the top to be filled up, there’s enough space at the top. We need more stars there,” he added.

King Paluta Pulse Ghana

KOKA also remarked on the unexpected attention his comments have garnered. He humorously said, “See how this has made me trend, if I was running for MP, I would have won a parliamentary seat.”

During a discussion on Asempa FM, KOKA described King Paluta’s singing voice as "useless" and off-key, suggesting he needs a voice coach to improve his craft.

Despite his harsh critique, KOKA acknowledged King Paluta’s potential and talent, advising him to learn from established artists like Castro, Kofi Kinaata, Amerado, and Sarkodie.

Following backlash on social media, KOKA defended his comments in a subsequent interview on Hitz FM, clarifying that his critique was not meant to denigrate King Paluta but to encourage improvement.