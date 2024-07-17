Slay to keep your husbands; prayers aren't enough - Diana Asamoah to wives

Diana Asamoah mentioned that, like others who previously propagated the notion that Christians had terrible fashion sense, she has altered her thoughts following a deeper understanding of the word of God, which she noted isn’t against good fashion taste.

"Slay in dressing so that your husband does not leave you. It is not always the devil who destroys marriages. Sometimes, it’s because of the way a woman presents herself and dresses. The sight of some women in the kitchen is undesirable, but even in the kitchen, you must look good," she said.

She openly discussed her choice to embrace a more vibrant lifestyle, saying, "Embracing flair and style is perfectly aligned with Christian values. I previously believed that dressing shabbily was a sign of spirituality, but I’ve come to realise that’s not the case. My understanding of God has deepened, and I’ve learned that people are often drawn to Him not just through our words, but also through our appearance and confidence."

"Sometimes, our outward expression can be a powerful testimony, inspiring others to follow our path to God," she stated.