RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Slay to keep your husbands; prayers aren't enough - Diana Asamoah to wives

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah has urged women, particularly Christian wives, to maintain their marriages by ‘slaying’ for their husbands.

Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah

Recommended articles

Diana Asamoah mentioned that, like others who previously propagated the notion that Christians had terrible fashion sense, she has altered her thoughts following a deeper understanding of the word of God, which she noted isn’t against good fashion taste.

Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana

"Slay in dressing so that your husband does not leave you. It is not always the devil who destroys marriages. Sometimes, it’s because of the way a woman presents herself and dresses. The sight of some women in the kitchen is undesirable, but even in the kitchen, you must look good," she said.

She openly discussed her choice to embrace a more vibrant lifestyle, saying, "Embracing flair and style is perfectly aligned with Christian values. I previously believed that dressing shabbily was a sign of spirituality, but I’ve come to realise that’s not the case. My understanding of God has deepened, and I’ve learned that people are often drawn to Him not just through our words, but also through our appearance and confidence."

Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana

"Sometimes, our outward expression can be a powerful testimony, inspiring others to follow our path to God," she stated.

Until recently, Diana Asamoah had been known to be very reserved with her looks. However, all that has changed in the last few years and Diana Asamoah who has vehemently spoken against makeup and wearing of wigs among other fashion tastes has been at the peak of her fashion sense.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Efia Odo

Efia Odo criticises Napo for comments comparing Akufo-Addo to Nkrumah

Sarkodie's outfit for the 2023 VGMAs

Sarkodie, King Promise, and Darkovibes to perform at 2024 Olympics African fan zone

Shatta Wale accuses him of neglecting her

Shatta Wale's mum contemplates suicide amid financial crisis and son's neglect

Prince David Osei

Not even witches can stop my presidential ambition - Prince David Osei