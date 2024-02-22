ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diana Asamoah refutes speculations on gifts, sarcastically campaigns for NPP

Dorcas Agambila

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has responded to rumors suggesting that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has presented her with a car and a house.

Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM's midmorning program, Ayekoo Ayekoo, on Thursday, February 22, 2024, Diana Asamoah addressed the speculation.

Recommended articles

Initially, she asserted that such matters are "private" and should be treated as such. Diana Asamoah then argued that the results of one's work are the fruits of their labor and, therefore, theirs to enjoy. She urged others to focus on their constituencies and enjoy the fruits of their efforts.

Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana

"Why don't you mind your constituency and eat from there while I also do the same in mine?" she asked to emphasize her point. Quoting a Bible passage from Prophet Isaiah (65:21-24), she highlighted the principle that individuals should enjoy the results of their labor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Returning to the rumor, the Munumkum hitmaker questioned the contradiction of labeling the NPP as both wicked and helpful to Diana Asamoah. She addressed those making such claims, suggesting that if they believe the NPP is genuinely a party that helps people, they should consider joining it instead of criticizing. In her view, if the party is beneficial, there should be no hesitation in joining to contribute to its progress.

In summary, Diana Asamoah dismissed the rumors about receiving gifts from the NPP and encouraged critics to focus on their own contributions rather than speculating on her endeavors.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Agradaa ties the Knot with junior pastor Asiamah

Agradaa and husband drop raunchy video as they celebrate their first Valentines Day

Oboy Siki

Bawumia has betrayed Nana Addo, why can't he cancel E-Levy now? - Oboy Siki

Hajia 4Reall

Hajia4reall goes off social media as court grants her permission to study English

Appietus

Leave Afrobeats for Nigerians, focus on Highlife - Appietus advises