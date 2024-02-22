Diana Asamoah refutes speculations on gifts, sarcastically campaigns for NPP

Initially, she asserted that such matters are "private" and should be treated as such. Diana Asamoah then argued that the results of one's work are the fruits of their labor and, therefore, theirs to enjoy. She urged others to focus on their constituencies and enjoy the fruits of their efforts.

"Why don't you mind your constituency and eat from there while I also do the same in mine?" she asked to emphasize her point. Quoting a Bible passage from Prophet Isaiah (65:21-24), she highlighted the principle that individuals should enjoy the results of their labor.

Returning to the rumor, the Munumkum hitmaker questioned the contradiction of labeling the NPP as both wicked and helpful to Diana Asamoah. She addressed those making such claims, suggesting that if they believe the NPP is genuinely a party that helps people, they should consider joining it instead of criticizing. In her view, if the party is beneficial, there should be no hesitation in joining to contribute to its progress.