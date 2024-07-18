Philip, who gained popularity on Date Rush shared his new career path in an interview with Zionfelix.

DateRush contestant now cleaner in UK, says 'it pays better than bankers in Ghana' Pulse Ghana

He explained that while the transition from reality TV star to cleaner might seem unexpected to some, it has brought him financial stability and a better quality of life.

"Ghana's economy is so bad right now and I think if you have the funds, travel. I prefer to be in the UK than in Ghana. Currently, in Ghana, there is 'dumsor' and the cost of transportation is high, but here the money I get is ten times what I get back home. Now, I'm working as a cleaner, and I can confidently say that it pays better than what many bankers earn in Ghana," Philip stated.

DateRush contestant now cleaner in UK, says 'it pays better than bankers in Ghana' Pulse Ghana

He went on to highlight the stark contrast between the job market in Ghana and the opportunities available abroad.

Philip emphasised that while his job may not be glamorous, it provides him with a decent income and the ability to save and plan for the future.