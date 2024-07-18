DateRush contestant now cleaner in UK, says 'it pays better than bankers in Ghana'

According to Philip, his job in the UK pays better than what many bankers earn in Ghana.
Philip, a former contestant on the popular Ghanaian dating show Date Rush, has revealed that he now works as a cleaner in the United Kingdom.
Recommended articles
Philip, who gained popularity on Date Rush shared his new career path in an interview with Zionfelix.
He explained that while the transition from reality TV star to cleaner might seem unexpected to some, it has brought him financial stability and a better quality of life.
"Ghana's economy is so bad right now and I think if you have the funds, travel. I prefer to be in the UK than in Ghana. Currently, in Ghana, there is 'dumsor' and the cost of transportation is high, but here the money I get is ten times what I get back home. Now, I'm working as a cleaner, and I can confidently say that it pays better than what many bankers earn in Ghana," Philip stated.
He went on to highlight the stark contrast between the job market in Ghana and the opportunities available abroad.
Philip emphasised that while his job may not be glamorous, it provides him with a decent income and the ability to save and plan for the future.
Philip appeared three times on DateRush Season 5 before he could get a date. Finally, he got lucky in his last appearance and found a date with Candybel.