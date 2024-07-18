KOKA insists King Paluta sings off key despite backlash

He expressed that King Paluta’s vocal abilities need significant improvement, even describing his singing voice as "useless."

"His voice is not that great; he needs a voice coach for his singing. His voice fluctuates in the song. The voice he uses to sing is useless. Singing requires a format. He has to sing in a key. He sings off-key all the time and there’s so much repetition," KOKA remarked.

"He has good songs, and the production quality is excellent. He himself is good. I think he is blessed with talent. He needs to look at artists like Castro, Kofi Kinaata, Amerado, and Sarkodie for inspiration and learning," KOKA added.

KOKA has since been on the receiving end of harsh criticism, but he is still of the same opinion about the Makoma singer. In another interview on Hitz 103.9 FM, the pundit said although the song Makoma is a good song, there was a part where King Paluta went a bit off key.

According to him, the musician's breathing and song technique sometimes fluctuate and he needs a voice coach to work on it.

King Paluta, also known as Thomas Adjei Wireko, is a Ghanaian rapper and singer who began his music career in the early 2000s. His songs often inspire youth to succeed, and his track ‘Sika Aba Fie’ has gained notable popularity.