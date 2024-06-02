TGMA 24: King Paluta wins 'Best New Artist' of the year

This year’s nominees included; Banzy Banero,DSL, Maya Blu, Olivetheboy and Oseikrom Sikani

In March 2024, the Ghana Music Award Academy Board announced the nominees for the 25th TGMA, featuring categories such as Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

The Ghana Music Academy Board is composed of professionals from all sectors of the music industry, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers, ensuring a diverse and well-rounded judging panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading the nominations for the coveted "Artiste of the Year" award are Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.

The Best New Artist category features Banzy Banero, DSL, King Paluta, Maya Blu, Olive the Boy, and Oseikrom Sikani.