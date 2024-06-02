TGMA 24: King Paluta wins 'Best New Artist' of the year

The awards is happening at the at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center and this is his second win of the night
King Paluta has won the "Best New Artist ” award at the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards [TGMA].
In March 2024, the Ghana Music Award Academy Board announced the nominees for the 25th TGMA, featuring categories such as Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.
The Ghana Music Academy Board is composed of professionals from all sectors of the music industry, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers, ensuring a diverse and well-rounded judging panel.
Leading the nominations for the coveted "Artiste of the Year" award are Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.
The Best New Artist category features Banzy Banero, DSL, King Paluta, Maya Blu, Olive the Boy, and Oseikrom Sikani.
Last year, Black Sherif won Artiste of the Year along with three other awards. Camidoh secured Afrobeats Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, King Promise took home Album of the Year for "5 Star," Sarkodie was named Hiplife Artiste of the Year, and Piesie Esther won both Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year.