I won't tolerate any King Paluta slander - Delay fights critics

However, Delay using her WhatsApp Channel, declared, "No King Paluta slander will be tolerated and that’s on Periodt!"

During a discussion on Accra-based Asempa FM, KOKA did not hold back, calling King Paluta’s singing voice "useless" and suggesting significant improvement was needed.

“His voice is not that great; he needs a voice coach for his singing. His voice fluctuates in the song. The voice he uses to sing is useless. Singing requires a format. He has to sing in a key. He sings off-key all the time and there’s so much repetition,” KOKA remarked.

Despite his severe criticism, KOKA acknowledged King Paluta’s potential and talent. He praised the quality of his songs and production, indicating that with proper training, King Paluta could excel. “He has good songs, and the production quality is excellent. He himself is good. I think he is blessed with talent. He needs to look at artists like Castro, Kofi Kinaata, Amerado, and Sarkodie for inspiration and learning,” KOKA added.

KOKA advised King Paluta to seek the help of a voice coach to improve his craft. “All he needs is a voice coach to train him in his breathing and singing on key. And trust me, he will go far as an artist,” he stated.

Delay’s passionate defence of King Paluta underscores her support for the artist and highlights the ongoing debate over his vocal abilities in the Ghanaian music industry.