Afua Asantewaa enstooled Nkosouhemaa of Breman Essiam

The final coronation rites were climaxed with a durbar to celebrate the Donkese Festival of the people at Breman Essiam.

The enstoolment ceremony marks a significant milestone in her life and a new chapter in her role as a leader and champion of development in the region.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the good news in a series of posts, Afua Asantewaa wrote, "I am grateful for the honour bestowed on me by the people of Breman Essiam. Today marks the beginning of an exciting, progressive and challenging task that lies before me as the Queen Mother of Development in Breman Essiam. I am now Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatewaa I (the first)(sic)."

In another post, she said, "Words fail me, Lord. NANA AFUA ASANTEWAA ANOMATEWAA I, Breman Essiam Nkosouhemaa. God did."

In one of the posts, she expressed her profound gratitude to her husband for standing by her through thick and thin. "My words are few, I am blessed to have you. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. You make my imperfections look so perfect. May God grant you long life with good health, just for my sake. Kofi Owusu Aduonum," she wrote.

