ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Men demanded 'happy endings'—CEO of Chez Amis reveals why she shut down her spa

Dorcas Agambila

CEO of the popular Chez Amis restaurant, Belinda, also known as Big Cheezy, has disclosed that she shut down her first business due to harassment from her customers.

Chez Amis
Chez Amis

Recommended articles

According to her, after finishing school, she trained at a popular spa, learning skills such as massaging and facials.

Chez Amis
Chez Amis Chez Amis Pulse Ghana

"I went to Allure Spa in the City to learn massaging, facials and all that. But I didn’t like it; I felt like it wasn’t my calling,” she narrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following her breakup with an abusive boyfriend, she opened her spa near Dansoman market.

"I had opened a spa around Dansoman market. But the business wasn’t going well. I wasn't really getting customers,” she said.

Chez Amis
Chez Amis Chez Amis Pulse Ghana

She added that she only got massage requests from men who demanded ‘happy endings’.

"The only customers I was getting were men who wanted massages. But when they came, they were requesting ‘happy endings’ after the sessions. And anytime I heard that, I felt disrespected," Belinda explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feeling disheartened by these experiences, she decided to close the spa.

Determined to find her true passion, Belinda eventually ventured into the restaurant industry, where she found her niche by establishing Chez Amis.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Bandle spotted with a big dent

Shatta Bandle loses part of newly fixed teeth weeks after flaunting new set

Afua Asantewaa Buys New Ford F150

'My new baby' - Afua sing-a-thon flaunts newly acquired over GHS 500k Ford F150

Captain Smart

GJA calls for Media General to sanction Captain Smart over comment against NPP

'Yes' - GWR confirms mans twerking record

'Yes' - Guinness World Records confirms man's twerking record