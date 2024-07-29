Men demanded 'happy endings'—CEO of Chez Amis reveals why she shut down her spa

CEO of the popular Chez Amis restaurant, Belinda, also known as Big Cheezy, has disclosed that she shut down her first business due to harassment from her customers.
According to her, after finishing school, she trained at a popular spa, learning skills such as massaging and facials.
"I went to Allure Spa in the City to learn massaging, facials and all that. But I didn’t like it; I felt like it wasn’t my calling,” she narrated.
Following her breakup with an abusive boyfriend, she opened her spa near Dansoman market.
"I had opened a spa around Dansoman market. But the business wasn’t going well. I wasn't really getting customers,” she said.
She added that she only got massage requests from men who demanded ‘happy endings’.
"The only customers I was getting were men who wanted massages. But when they came, they were requesting ‘happy endings’ after the sessions. And anytime I heard that, I felt disrespected," Belinda explained.
Feeling disheartened by these experiences, she decided to close the spa.
Determined to find her true passion, Belinda eventually ventured into the restaurant industry, where she found her niche by establishing Chez Amis.