Men demanded 'happy endings'—CEO of Chez Amis reveals why she shut down her spa

According to her, after finishing school, she trained at a popular spa, learning skills such as massaging and facials.

Chez Amis Pulse Ghana

"I went to Allure Spa in the City to learn massaging, facials and all that. But I didn’t like it; I felt like it wasn’t my calling,” she narrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following her breakup with an abusive boyfriend, she opened her spa near Dansoman market.

"I had opened a spa around Dansoman market. But the business wasn’t going well. I wasn't really getting customers,” she said.

Chez Amis Pulse Ghana

She added that she only got massage requests from men who demanded ‘happy endings’.

"The only customers I was getting were men who wanted massages. But when they came, they were requesting ‘happy endings’ after the sessions. And anytime I heard that, I felt disrespected," Belinda explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feeling disheartened by these experiences, she decided to close the spa.