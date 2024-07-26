My skin would’ve wrinkled more if I hadn't relocated to the UK - Cantata Julie Juu

Abena Achiaa Julie Juu Pulse Ghana

The actress, known for her vibrant and youthful appearance, shared that the relocation has had a profound impact on her well-being, including her physical appearance.

She clarified that the initial intent of her first trip abroad was to see her children, as she was unable to attend their graduation ceremonies for personal reasons.

However, she said the comfort and care she received from her children upon her first visit drove her to relocate, as she was also grieving her husband’s sudden death.



While she was away, she disclosed that her two biological children and other wards were taking excellent care of her, meeting all of her demands in terms of food, housing, insurance, and other necessities.

“After my husband, Nana Bosomprah, passed away, I felt incredibly lonely and sought solace in my children’s company. You know it is not easy to lose your husband suddenly, she said. I was so happy being with them that I decided to stay.”



“I have not regretted at all. I believe if I were living in Ghana, by now I would have been weak and frail with a wrinkled body. At the moment, even if I stopped working, my children will take care of me,” the actress said in the interview with Zionfelix, which has been shared on Instagram.

Julie Juu brought up the obvious contrasts between living in Ghana and living overseas, pointing out that she is living a very comfortable life free from difficulties.