My criticisms made King Paluta’s 'Makoma' a hit song – KOKA claims

Dorcas Agambila

Entertainment critic and event organiser, Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has claimed that he is the reason Ghanaian artiste King Paluta’s song "Makoma" has become a hit.

During a discussion on Accra-based Asempa FM’s ‘Asempa Showbiz Review’ programme, he stated that his comments about the song have led many people to start listening to it.

According to KOKA, his influence has caused the views and listenership of "Makoma" to surpass a million on digital platforms.

He said, "I'm not saying radio stations shouldn't play his songs. In fact, someone called me to say, 'Thank you because you are the reason I listened to this song.' Before our conversation, he had around 800 hits, but now he's over a million. Check his streams on digital platforms; they have doubled."

"I was the one who made it happen. It was because of what I said that people paid attention to his songs. Tell me, who has had a conversation without playing the song? Because of the dislike for me, people are playing the song even more. If someone hating me will help this boy grow in the space and mature, then I welcome it."

Meanwhile, KOKA recently issued an apology to King Paluta for some derogatory comments he made about the artiste.

In a video that circulated on social media, KOKA acknowledged that his words were poorly chosen and clarified that his main intention was to ensure longevity and sustained success for Ghanaian artistes like King Paluta.

