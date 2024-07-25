My criticisms made King Paluta’s 'Makoma' a hit song – KOKA claims

Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu aka KOKA Pulse Ghana

According to KOKA, his influence has caused the views and listenership of "Makoma" to surpass a million on digital platforms.

He said, "I'm not saying radio stations shouldn't play his songs. In fact, someone called me to say, 'Thank you because you are the reason I listened to this song.' Before our conversation, he had around 800 hits, but now he's over a million. Check his streams on digital platforms; they have doubled."

King Paluta Pulse Ghana

"I was the one who made it happen. It was because of what I said that people paid attention to his songs. Tell me, who has had a conversation without playing the song? Because of the dislike for me, people are playing the song even more. If someone hating me will help this boy grow in the space and mature, then I welcome it."

Meanwhile, KOKA recently issued an apology to King Paluta for some derogatory comments he made about the artiste.