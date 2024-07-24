He has an authentic voice - Okyeame Kwame defends King Paluta against criticisms

King Paluta Pulse Ghana

He also praised King Paluta for his ability to establish an emotional connection with his fans through his music.

He said, "I haven't heard King Paluta's voice fluctuate in a song. I studied music at the university under Agya Koo Nimo. King Paluta knows how to use his voice. His voice is authentic and unique. You can feel King Paluta's pain, hustle, upbringing, vision, and energy in his music. He knows how to use his voice."

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper added that every musician has a unique voice, so people should not expect every artiste to have the same vocal abilities.

Okyeame Kwame Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame also hailed King Paluta as an experienced and amazing singer who deserves the recognition he is getting now.

He added, "We should not expect King Paluta to sing like Kuami Eugene before we acknowledge him as a great singer. If you listen to King Paluta, he has a unique and beautiful voice. He is also an experienced singer who has been doing music for a long time. He is just like Black Sherif. He is an amazing singer."

Earlier this week, during a discussion on Asempa FM, KOKA described King Paluta’s singing voice as "useless" and off-key, suggesting he needs a voice coach to improve his craft.

ADVERTISEMENT