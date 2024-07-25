Then and now: 5 Ghanaian child actors who are all grown-ups now

Besides this, they have stayed relevant and are remembered even after many years due to their unique roles in each movie they starred in.

While some of them grew up and continued to excel in their acting careers, others ventured into different interests.

Let's take a look at some Ghanaian child actors and how they currently look.

Maame Serwaa

Clara Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, started her career as a child actress in the Kumawood movie industry at a very young age.

Her late mother’s role as welfare manager in the industry influenced the start of her career, as she accompanied her to every set she visited.

The young lady is now 21 years old. She has grown to be incredibly beautiful and continues to be the favourite of many.

She is currently a student at Knutsford University College, where she has been awarded a four-year degree scholarship. In addition to the scholarship, she also signed an ambassadorial deal to be the face of the school.

Yaa Jackson

The daughter of Jackson K. Bentum, a popular movie director, began acting when she was only two years old.

She made her debut appearance in the 'Okukuseku' movie alongside lead actors like the late Santo and Agya Ntow.

At age 9, Yaa Jackson starred in her second movie titled 'Me Wuo Akyi (After My Death)' and has since featured in numerous popular Kumawood movies.

However, Yaa Jackson’s interests have now taken a different turn, as she is currently active in the music industry.

Rahim Banda

Rahim Banda, whose father was Bandex, a popular movie producer, started his acting career at a very young age.

He won his first award in the ‘Best Actor in a Supporting Role’ category for the movie 'Wipe My Tears', which he starred in at age 12.

Fast forward, Rahim is currently the ambassador for the government’s Free S.H.S Programme.

Abraham Attah

After being discovered on the streets of Ashaiman, the American-based Ghanaian actor, 'Abraham Attah', has demonstrated acts of kindness beyond what is due or usual.

The young actor has shown immense progress since featuring in the 2015 blockbuster movie 'Beasts of No Nation', which also starred Idris Elba.

Starring as Agu in the movie, 'Beasts of No Nation', Abraham Attah made his feature film debut a memorable one with an excellent performance.

For his leading role as a child soldier, he was awarded the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the 72nd Venice International Film Festival.