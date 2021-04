In the latest update, the 'Spiderman: Homecoming' actor is pursuing his athletic career whilst getting educated. He has announced that he has been accepted into Tufts University to pursue his career in sports.

"Iā€™m beyond excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Tufts University!" he wrote on Instagram, adding that " I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, teammates, and everyone that helped me through this process #gojumbos".