'I was pregnant for 5 months but I didn't know' - Yaa Jackson opens up on birth (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Yaa Jackson is opening up on her journey to motherhood. The 23-year-old Ghanaian has welcomed a baby boy on January 5, 2023.

Yaa Jackson welcomed the child with her longtime boyfriend, known as Manuel. Opening up as a first-time mother, the actress has revealed that she wasn't aware she was pregnant until her pregnancy reach five months.

My bump wasn’t really bulging. I was performing at events until 7 months. I discovered that I was pregnant when the baby was five months,” she said in an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix.

Yaa Jackson and boyfriend meet her family

Sharing her experience of becoming a mother, the Kumawood actress said she encountered challenges. According to the ‘ehwe papa’ hitmaker, she was lucky to have a a midwife who backed her with prayers.

It wasn’t easy at all. I urge every man to respect every woman. I nearly gave up on pushing the baby out. It can only be God. What helped me is that the midwife is a God-fearing woman. She was singing worship songs and praying the whole time I was in labour,” she said.

Yaa Jackson's delivery came as a surprise to fans as she kept her ‘baby bump’ from the public. According to her, it wasn’t deliberate. Hear more from her in the video below.

