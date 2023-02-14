Yaa Jackson welcomed the child with her longtime boyfriend, known as Manuel. Opening up as a first-time mother, the actress has revealed that she wasn't aware she was pregnant until her pregnancy reach five months.
'I was pregnant for 5 months but I didn't know' - Yaa Jackson opens up on birth (VIDEO)
Yaa Jackson is opening up on her journey to motherhood. The 23-year-old Ghanaian has welcomed a baby boy on January 5, 2023.
Recommended articles
“My bump wasn’t really bulging. I was performing at events until 7 months. I discovered that I was pregnant when the baby was five months,” she said in an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix.
Sharing her experience of becoming a mother, the Kumawood actress said she encountered challenges. According to the ‘ehwe papa’ hitmaker, she was lucky to have a a midwife who backed her with prayers.
“It wasn’t easy at all. I urge every man to respect every woman. I nearly gave up on pushing the baby out. It can only be God. What helped me is that the midwife is a God-fearing woman. She was singing worship songs and praying the whole time I was in labour,” she said.
Yaa Jackson's delivery came as a surprise to fans as she kept her ‘baby bump’ from the public. According to her, it wasn’t deliberate. Hear more from her in the video below.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh