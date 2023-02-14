'I was pregnant for 5 months but I didn't know' - Yaa Jackson opens up on birth (VIDEO)

“My bump wasn’t really bulging. I was performing at events until 7 months. I discovered that I was pregnant when the baby was five months,” she said in an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix.

Yaa Jackson and boyfriend meet her familty Pulse Ghana

Sharing her experience of becoming a mother, the Kumawood actress said she encountered challenges. According to the ‘ehwe papa’ hitmaker, she was lucky to have a a midwife who backed her with prayers.

“It wasn’t easy at all. I urge every man to respect every woman. I nearly gave up on pushing the baby out. It can only be God. What helped me is that the midwife is a God-fearing woman. She was singing worship songs and praying the whole time I was in labour,” she said.