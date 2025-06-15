Trump considers widespread visa bans for Ghana and other 36 African countries

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to impose tighter visa controls on citizens from 36 countries, a list that includes Ghana and 24 other African states. This potential move signals a significant expansion of the US's existing travel restriction policies.

An internal State Department document, reportedly endorsed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and circulated on Saturday, June 14, 2025, has issued a 60-day ultimatum. The nations named must now either comply with specified security and documentation benchmarks or face the imposition of entry limitations.

The memo raises various points of concern, highlighting issues such as unreliable civil records, a perceived lack of cooperation with US immigration enforcement efforts, elevated rates of visa overstays, and instances where citizenship might be acquired through financial investments without residency being a prerequisite. Furthermore, the document makes less precise allusions to "antisemitic and anti-American activity" originating from some of these countries. Nations that demonstrate a readiness to repatriate their citizens or enter into "safe third country" asylum agreements could potentially see these new restrictions waived.

The list of African countries under review comprises Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, alongside others from Central Asia, the Caribbean, and the Pacific.

This development aligns with President Trump's June 4 declaration, which introduced full travel prohibitions on 12 nations (including Afghanistan, Libya, and Iran) and partial restrictions on eight others. The underlying policy stems from an executive order, signed on Inauguration Day, that mandated US agencies to identify countries with inadequate vetting and screening procedures.

Although the Biden administration had rescinded similar bans in 2021, characterising them as discriminatory, President Trump had made their expansion a key part of his campaign platform. While a State Department spokesperson declined to comment due to ongoing internal discussions, the White House has yet to issue a statement.