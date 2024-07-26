12 celebrities who have declared their support for NDC or NPP

Many believe that the ruling NPP should be given another four-year term with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Conversely, others argue that former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC must return to power.

In the midst of this political discourse, several prominent Ghanaian personalities in the showbiz industry have made their opinions known, openly showing their support for either the NDC or the NPP.

Accordingly, Here are 12 Ghanaian celebrities who have taken a stance to support either John Mahama or Dr Bawumia.

1.Kofi Okyere Darko aka KOD

Kofi Okyere Darko has emerged as one of the new faces to have declared his support for the NDC and John Mahama. The celebrated Ghanaian radio/TV presenter was spotted at the unveiling of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the NDC running mate.

He later joined an NDC walk a few weeks ago. Speaking about that, he said, "People should feel free to support whoever Nana Hemaa. It took me a long time to get to this point, and I support whoever chooses a side. That’s how it’s supposed to be. Piaaaw!"

2.Fred Nuamah

The Ghanaian actor and founder of the Ghana Movie Awards scheme has declared his strong support for the NDC and John Mahama. Fred Nuamah previously announced his intention to stand as an MP on the NDC ticket to represent the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

However, he aborted his mission to make way for his friend, John Dumelo, to represent the party. Fred has since been supporting the NDC.

3.Rex Omar

The legendary Ghanaian Highlife has been a known supporter of the NDC. Unlike other celebrities who have been silent in this electioneering period, Rex Omar is still vocal about his support for the NDC.

Rex Omar has been tipped to receive an appointment in the Creative Arts Ministry or council.

4.Captain Smart

The controversial radio presenter, who has supported the NPP, switched camps this year, citing poor performance by the Nana Addo and Bawumia-led NPP government. Captain Smart has boldly declared that he will be voting for John Mahama.

5.Mr Beautiful

The outspoken Ghanaian actor is also one of the staunch supporters of the NDC. Mr Beautiful is still keeping his fate in the NDC to come back to power to steer the affairs of the state.

Accordingly, he has even gone ahead to create political skits to campaign for the National Democratic Party.

6.Christiana Awuni

Christiana Awuni, who has supported the NDC, has once again declared her support for the party. The actress has been spotted at NDC events, showing her support and trust in the party's ability to come back to power after the 7th December elections.

7.Diana Asamoah

8.Prince David Osei

At this point, Prince David Osei is not just a political party supporter; he is transitioning into a politician. This is because the actor has declared his intention and interest in running for President of Ghana.

This comes off as a long-term commitment to the party. Hence, despite being vocal about his disappointment in the government, Prince David Osei believes a new NPP government will perform better, and as such, he has been supporting the party.

9.Agya Koo

Alex Kofi Adu, better known as Agya Koo, is one of the celebrities who campaigned for the NPP in the previous elections and still chose to support the party.

During the NPP Presidential primaries, Agya Koo declared support for Kennedy Agyapong. Despite Kennedy's loss, the actor has supported the party and started campaigning for Dr Bawumia.

10.Nicholas Omane Acheampong

11.Bibi Bright

