ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Agradaa claims her endorsement will determine 2024 presidential election winner

Dorcas Agambila

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, also known as Agradaa, the Leader and Founder of Heaven’s Way Ministries International, has made some assertions on the pending 2024 elections.

Nana-Agradaa
Nana-Agradaa

Recommended articles

She claimed that the person she endorses before the election would become president and would remain in office until her death.

Agradaa
Agradaa Agradaa Pulse Ghana

Speaking to her congregation, she stated: "I had decided not to follow politics, but now I feel the need to state where I stand. So, in 2024, I, Agradaa, will choose the party I support. You know that I have never endorsed anything that fails, so this year, I will openly declare my stance. If you think I owe you, come out and speak."

ADVERTISEMENT

Agradaa also said her extensive reach on social media has a significant impact, which will further boost her endorsement.

Nana-Agradaa
Nana-Agradaa Pulse Ghana

“From now on, the battle lines are drawn because when I speak, it has a significant impact. Among all the people on social media who speak for presidents, no one is louder or has a wider reach than me. I had decided not to involve myself in politics, but now I have changed my mind,” she said.

She added, “The person I decide to support will become president, whether you like it or not, and once they take the presidential seat, they will remain there unless I am no longer alive. This is a directive from God. The 2024 election is a do-or-die affair. We are all going to get involved, and we won't stay silent anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nana Agradaa gained notoriety in Ghana for her involvement in traditional practices. She claimed to have undergone a spiritual transformation in recent years and transitioned into an evangelist.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Simi [Instagram/Symplysimi]

Before I had my daughter, I used to say I would have 5 nannies - Simi

Majid Michel at Church

Jesus never raised the dead nor healed the sick - Majid says in powerful sermon

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

Agradaa granted GH¢200,000 bail for allegedly airing explicit images on TV

Politicians who performed shocking house chores during campaign visit

Ghana politicians who performed shocking house chores during campaign visit