Agradaa claims her endorsement will determine 2024 presidential election winner

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, also known as Agradaa, the Leader and Founder of Heaven’s Way Ministries International, has made some assertions on the pending 2024 elections.
She claimed that the person she endorses before the election would become president and would remain in office until her death.
Speaking to her congregation, she stated: "I had decided not to follow politics, but now I feel the need to state where I stand. So, in 2024, I, Agradaa, will choose the party I support. You know that I have never endorsed anything that fails, so this year, I will openly declare my stance. If you think I owe you, come out and speak."
Agradaa also said her extensive reach on social media has a significant impact, which will further boost her endorsement.
“From now on, the battle lines are drawn because when I speak, it has a significant impact. Among all the people on social media who speak for presidents, no one is louder or has a wider reach than me. I had decided not to involve myself in politics, but now I have changed my mind,” she said.
She added, “The person I decide to support will become president, whether you like it or not, and once they take the presidential seat, they will remain there unless I am no longer alive. This is a directive from God. The 2024 election is a do-or-die affair. We are all going to get involved, and we won't stay silent anymore.”
Nana Agradaa gained notoriety in Ghana for her involvement in traditional practices. She claimed to have undergone a spiritual transformation in recent years and transitioned into an evangelist.