ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘God elevated me to marry Agradaa, I don’t care what people say’ - Asiamah scolds critics

Dorcas Agambila

Asiamah, the husband of Nana Agradaa, has expressed his indifference to public criticism following his marriage to the popular spiritualist.

Nana Agradaa ties the Knot with junior pastor Asiamah
Nana Agradaa ties the Knot with junior pastor Asiamah

According to Asiamah, the union is a result of God's grace, and human opinions cannot alter the divine plan.

Recommended articles

He stated that criticisms are normal to him because even in the bible when the blind man was healed, people made all sorts of claims about how he was cured after having been blind for quite some time.

Asiamah indicated that he is happy with his union with Nana Agradaa and that what people are saying about their marriage would not affect them in any way.

“God can grant his grace or anointing to a child regardless of the situation. So Ghanaians including pastors, prophets, and other people should understand that if Nana Agradaa is the wife of Angel Asiamah, then, it is God who made it possible. Left to man alone, I would be trampled upon but God gave me Nana Agradaa to glorify his name and my family.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So, if you don’t understand why Nana Agradaa married her junior pastor [Asiamah] I don’t blame you,” he said while preaching to the congregation.

He further added, “Those criticizing us would do so for long because I am not concerned. Even in the bible when the blind man was healed, people questioned how he was cured but he didn’t mind them. What I know is that I used to be a bachelor but now I am a married man.”

His reaction comes as some individuals raise concerns about his motive to marry Nana Agradaa who is not of her age.

Social media was buzzing with reactions when Nana Agradaa married her junior pastor, Asiamah recently.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sammy Forson

Sammy Forson quits Joy FM

Don Little

Don Little reportedly arrested by police for knocking down a motor rider with his car

Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay secures top spot as most streamed Ghanaian female artiste for 3rd time

Shatta Wale

I am a servant of God sent to help the youth - Shatta Wale