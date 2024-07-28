Efia Odo apologises to Stonebwoy for derogatory comments during 2024 TGMA

It could be recalled that in May 2024, as social media was engulfed with heated debates over who deserved the prestigious TGMA Artiste of the Year Award, Efia Odo, a vocal supporter of King Promise, called Stonebwoy 'old' and suggested he should leave the award for younger artistes like King Promise, whom she believes deserved it more for his recent musical achievements.
Socialite Efia Odo has issued a public apology to renowned Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy for derogatory comments she made amidst the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
Recommended articles
But speaking on the July 27, 2024, edition of 'United Showbiz', Efia Odo admitted her mistake and expressed regret for her words, which she attributed to her strong emotions as a fan of King Promise.
"In the moment, for me, when I'm a fan of someone, I go hard for the person. What I said to Stonebwoy, calling him an old man and all that was wrong. I admit it," she told MzGee, host of the show.
She acknowledged Stonebwoy's significant contributions to the music industry, ranking him among the top artistes in Ghana.
Efia Odo added that she believes Stonebwoy deserves recognition beyond the Ghana Music Awards and should aim for international accolades like the Grammys.
"What I wanted to really say is that I see you to be bigger than Ghana Music Awards. I see you to be bigger than the platforms they're giving you," she explained.
Taking full responsibility for her actions, Efia Odo apologised for letting her emotions get the better of her while defending King Promise.