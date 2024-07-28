Efia Odo apologises to Stonebwoy for derogatory comments during 2024 TGMA

Pulse Ghana

But speaking on the July 27, 2024, edition of 'United Showbiz', Efia Odo admitted her mistake and expressed regret for her words, which she attributed to her strong emotions as a fan of King Promise.

"In the moment, for me, when I'm a fan of someone, I go hard for the person. What I said to Stonebwoy, calling him an old man and all that was wrong. I admit it," she told MzGee, host of the show.

King Promise and Efia Odo

She acknowledged Stonebwoy's significant contributions to the music industry, ranking him among the top artistes in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

Efia Odo added that she believes Stonebwoy deserves recognition beyond the Ghana Music Awards and should aim for international accolades like the Grammys.

"What I wanted to really say is that I see you to be bigger than Ghana Music Awards. I see you to be bigger than the platforms they're giving you," she explained.

